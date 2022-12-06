Singer Karole Namulindwa Kasita will not be performing anywhere else this year as she heads into maternity leave to focus on her pregnancy.

After her breakthrough year in 2018, 2022 must rank high up in the years that have given so much joy to Karole Kasita.

While she plans to hold a concert in 2023, 2022 is leaving her with not only musical success but also a bundle of joy in her womb.

It is not yet clear when Karole will be giving birth but sources close to her reveal it could happen before the end of this year.

After her performance at the Zzina Festival on Sunday, Karole left a hint about putting a halt to performances till next year.

Other reports also suggest that she is headed into maternity leave to focus on giving birth and looking after her child before she can bounce back on stage early next year.

In October, the Yaka singer disclosed 11th August 2023 as the date when she will be holding her second concert since 2019.

This year, Karole Kasita has also released an album dubbed ‘Limited Edition‘ that has been receiving good airplay on different media stations and streaming platforms.

We wish her a safe remainder of her pregnancy and a safe delivery!