On Monday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Uganda released a list of Visa Exempt countries to Uganda.

The list contains 37 countries that Ugandans can visit without a Visa. Likewise, nationals from the listed countries do not need to apply for a Visa for entering Uganda.

A visa is an official document that allows the bearer to legally enter a foreign country. The visa is usually stamped or glued into the bearer’s passport. There are several different types of visas, each of which afford the bearer different rights in the host country.

Check out the list of visa-exempt countries to Uganda below:

Angola

Zambia

Fiji

Botswana

Comoros

Grenada

Ireland

Kenya

Lesotho

South Sudan

Mauritius

Sierra Leone

Eritrea

Malawi

Malaysia

Madagascar

Seychelles

Swaziland

Zimbabwe

Tanzania

Rwanda

Burundi

Antigua

Barbados

Vanuatu

Ghana

Cyprus

Bahamas

Belize

Gambia

Jamaica

Malta

Singapore

St. Vincent-Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

United Nations Laissez-passer

Solomon Islands, The Grenadines