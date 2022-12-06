On Monday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Uganda released a list of Visa Exempt countries to Uganda.
The list contains 37 countries that Ugandans can visit without a Visa. Likewise, nationals from the listed countries do not need to apply for a Visa for entering Uganda.
A visa is an official document that allows the bearer to legally enter a foreign country. The visa is usually stamped or glued into the bearer’s passport. There are several different types of visas, each of which afford the bearer different rights in the host country.
Check out the list of visa-exempt countries to Uganda below:
- Angola
- Zambia
- Fiji
- Botswana
- Comoros
- Grenada
- Ireland
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- South Sudan
- Mauritius
- Sierra Leone
- Eritrea
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Madagascar
- Seychelles
- Swaziland
- Zimbabwe
- Tanzania
- Rwanda
- Burundi
- Antigua
- Barbados
- Vanuatu
- Ghana
- Cyprus
- Bahamas
- Belize
- Gambia
- Jamaica
- Malta
- Singapore
- St. Vincent-Tonga
- Trinidad & Tobago
- United Nations Laissez-passer
- Solomon Islands, The Grenadines