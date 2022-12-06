It was a full house as Galaxy FM threw an end-of-year bash for its fans at the Zzina Festival at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo on Sunday.

Every December, Kansanga-based Galaxy FM organises the mega end-of-year party, the “Zzina Festival.”

The 2022 edition dubbed ‘Ku Mathee’ was held at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo. The day and night event saw flocks come through as early as 10:00AM and by 2PM, the party mood was already set.

Galaxy FM presenters and rising talents hit the stage first to warm up the crowds that had a mega party awaiting them alongside their favourite artists.

Kataleya and Kandle perform at the Zzina Fest

Vyper Ranking, Gravity Omutujju and Feffe Buusi opened up the performances at 5PM before Lydia Jazmine, Ykee Benda, King Saha, Mudra, Karole Kasita, Grenade, Kataleya and Kandle, Alien Skin and Daxx Vibes also performed.

Grammy Award winner Eddy Kenzo crowned the night performances before a massive fireworks display excited the fans.

In the middle of his performance, Eddy Kenzo thanked Galaxy FM for the support it renders to Ugandan music.