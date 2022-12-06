American gospel musician and pastor Travis Montorius Greene, popularly known as Travis Greene, has ruled out performing in Uganda and Rwanda on grounds that the promoters who had booked him are ‘unprofessional’.

The 38-year-old singer was scheduled to perform tonight (December 6th) and on Wednesday 7th December at Imperial Royale Hotel and Lugogo Hockey grounds respectively.

The “Made A Way” singer announced that he won’t be performing in Uganda through his Instagram account citing that many preparations had not gone according to plan.

Travis Greene sighted the failure of the promoter for the Uganda and Rwanda shows to book air tickets for him and his entire team, leaving them stranded at the airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

I have Unfortunate News for Uganda and Rwanda. For reasons beyond my understanding, our flights were never purchased by the promoter to come to your country. We’re currently in Africa and we were looking forward to worshipping with you this week. It’s been a while since my team has dealt with this level of unprofessionalism and I pray that the promoter will at least refund you for your tickets. I am sure that God will orchestrate our paths to cross very soon. Thank you for your continued support and prayers. I’m so sorry and I truly love you. Travis Greene