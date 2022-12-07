On Sunday 11th December 2022, Nigerian singer Yemi Alade will be performing for revelers at this year’s final edition of the Blankets and Wine at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Powered by Uganda Breweries Limited’s product Tusker Cider, the popular Blankets and Wine will be looking at ending the year in style this Sunday at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Blankets and Wine is a music experience rooted in the celebration of authentic African creativity, fashion, and live music and features additional amenities such as a pop-up market, food court, and more.

Courtesy of House of DJs, the festival themed “Blankets At 10” is anticipated to give partygoers a fun-filled experience of top-notch performances, games, and so much more to wrap up the year.

According to Chantal Ngenzi, General Manager of House of DJs, “Yemi Alade represents the energy that we want to channel as we hold this year’s final edition of Blankets and Wine.”

Blankets and Wine will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and Simon Lapyem, UBL’s Innovations Project Manager promises electrifying stage performances from the Nigerian star.

“Yemi Alade’s electrifying stage presence and edgy style are a perfect match for the Tusker Cider brand and the experiences we curate for our consumers – who are looking for a uniquely rich and fruity flavor to accompany their search for newer and more exciting experiences through which to have a good time with those closest to them,” Lapyem said.

Yemi Alade released a brand new album dubbed ‘African Baddie’ – a 10-track project that features collaborations with Spice, Phyno, Bisa Kdei, Zlatan, Bramsito, Joe Dwẻt File, and Lemar.

She is expected to bring her fire vibes on stage at Lugogo Cricket Oval which has already hosted top performances from several of her countrymates this year.

Several local artists including Rickman Manrick, Wonder JR, Kohen Jaycee, A Ka Dope Band, INK Dance Crew, among others are also expected to perform.

Tickets are priced at UGX 100,000 (early bird) while at the gate, they will cost UGX 150,000. Come out in your designer shades and sunhats for this elegant fete.