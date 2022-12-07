With just a few hours left to Martha Mukisa’s “Sisaaga EP” release, the Black Magic Entertainment artist has opened up on how she has been battling with anxiety in past days.

She explains that the worry and fear that she was feeling knocked her off her feet as she missed out on a lot of things she usually does on a daily like gyming.

She adds that she was extremely moody trying and tried out different remedies to refresh her mind until she discovered that nothing was wrong with her but only anxiety.

On top of that, Martha Mukisa added that she didn’t want to even use her mobile phone and she had low self-esteem but prayed to God to overcome the situation.

She notes that at the moment she feels a lot better and fresh having had sessions that improved her health.

I have been dealing with a lot of anxiety and it put me off track for almost the whole week, missed gym, stressed out eating, extremely moody trying out different remedies to renew my mind. This is what I got to learn about the anxiety feelings, it was me and my thoughts giving me bad vibes. I didn’t want to use my phone I had basically lost all my self esteem so I prayed about it and I got no result immediately have been consistent on prayer and I should say I feel better. I’m back in the gym with low energy but my key words are CLIMB and MAINTAIN PRAYERS and POSITIVITY. Meanwhile, it’s a work in progress. It hasn’t been easy for me to post this video. To anyone dealing with anxiety you will be fine. Martha Mukisa