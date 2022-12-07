Ugandan King of Soul music Maurice Kirya is calling it a wrap on his music career after a period of twenty-two years of serenading his fans with soothing music.

Maurice Kirya is famously known for songs such as Omulembe Gwa Kirya, Headmaster, Busaabala, Wooye, Boda Boda, Bbuba, among many others.

I’ve had a blast singing for you all for 22 years! Maurice Kirya

While at it, the self-styled ‘King of Mwooyo’ has inspired a host of young rising artists to try out a type of music that was previously not given much attention in the local industry.

Kirya announced he is retiring from the music industry via his online platforms on Wednesday evening. He disclosed that he is set to take on another journey away from music.

Kirya is not going without a bang!

Maurice Kirya will hold a world tour and visit cities like Paris, New York, London, Rotterdam, Berlin, Dubai, Nairobi, Kigali, and climax his shows with a mega event in Kampala.

The dates of his world tour are yet to be announced but the news has left his fans with mixed reactions – a bit of this, a bit of that – as they digest the lows of his exit and the highs of the shows to come before that happens.

The 38-year-old has thanked everyone who has been supportive of his music career and all those that inspired and kept him going during his low moments.

It’s time to take on a new form, I’ve had a blast singing for you all for 22 years!! Time to hang the gloves! Another journey is calling me. Come 2023 we’ll be wrapping this up in style and with a bang! Thanks to everyone that sang along, inspired me, and supported me! It’s been powerful and I couldn’t have done it without you! Maurice Kirya

Well done Maurice. Let’s enjoy your magic for one last time!