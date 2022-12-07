Former Vice President and Busiro North County lawmaker Prof. Gilbert Balibaseka Bukenya has explained why he loves chilling out and spending some quality time with people younger than him.

He reasons that whenever he is out with younger people, he refreshes his mind and taps into their ideas of what is trending in business, technology, and other related important aspects of life that can help him better his standards of living.

Prof. Bukenya adds that chilling with the aged people just piles up stress because whenever they meet to have a word, they just start talking about their ailing thus the reason why he distances and spends less time with them.

The 72-year-old former legislator shared his opinion in an interview on Urban TV with Miles Rwamiti.

I like to associate with the young, it helps me to keep my brain alert rather than my age-mates who are destined to spread negative vibes. They always talk about illness, having paining knees, backaches among others. The young ones also awaken my old ideas as I also give them ideas to help them grow. Prof. Gilbert Bukenya

Since quitting active politics, Prof. Bukenya has been living a changed lifestyle and has often been seen at a couple of music events around town.

Recently, Prof. Bukenya made headlines when he was captured in a video grabbing singer Kapa Cat’s ‘Center’ as he grooved to her performance.