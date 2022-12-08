Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has today unveiled a new product on the Ugandan market – Rockshore Tropical Lager.

Rockshore is Uganda’s first flavoured beer – infused with natural tropical African fruit flavours like pineapple and passion to give consumers a new and exciting way to enjoy beer.

The product was unveiled under UBL’s Innovations arm, which has brought forth products like Uganda Waragi Pineapple and Coconut, Baileys Delight, Gordon’s Pink and Tusker Cider.

Angella Mpayenda, UBL’s Innovations Project Manager said, “Both locally and internationally, we are seeing a shift in the way consumers want to experience the things that bring them together with their friends and loved ones – from food to travel, and now to beer.”

Influencers during the unveiling of the Rockshore Tropical Lager beer

“Rockshore is our latest response to these changes in consumers’ tastes and preferences, and we are proud to once again shock the market with yet another quality product offering,” she added

The product was launched through a digital-led campaign that saw media personality and social media influencer – Lynda Ddane– stage the hacking of her Instagram account, triggering a flurry of conversation online about who could have “Rocked” her life.

Emmy Hashakimana, UBL’s Marketing and Innovations Director said, “Change is a constant, and our consumers are on a continuous journey to discover more unique and diverse taste experiences.

“As such, our edge as a business has been toleverage the power of innovation to consistently push the boundaries of what is considered ordinary and bring forth products and experiences that align with the consumers’ craving for the extraordinary.”

Rockshore is available at supermarkets; distributors; stockists; and different bars around the country at the recommended retail price of UGX 4,500, as well as e-commerce platforms like Jumia and Kikuubo Online.

Consumers can also get free samples of the product and get immersed into its brand experience at the December Edition of Blankets & Wine, slated for this Sunday the 11th of December at the Lugogo Cricket Oval – with ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ offers and exciting giveaways.