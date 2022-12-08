Former Big Talent Entertainment singer Gavana Cymo and his family are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of their dad today morning.

The heartbreaking news announcing the loss of Gavana Cymo’s dad was made public through social media by an online platform Vibes Ug.

Based on the short and precise post that was shared, Gavana Cymo mourned his dad saying he left them at a time when they didn’t expect him to breathe his last.

Gavana Cymo wonders how he is going to live life without his dad who has always supported him in everything.

It’s hard and soo hard for us to know how life is going to be without u Dad. U’ve left us at a time when nobody thought you could. We now leave u in the hands of the almighty God and all we are doing is praying for u to rest peacefully with the angels until we meet again. Will live to miss u Dad. R. I. P fada Gavana Cymo

The passing on of Gavana Cymo’s dad will be felt deeply in the family and the community that surrounded him for all the good and positive works he did.

The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed but we will let you know once we gather more details and the burial arrangements.

We send our deepest condolences to Gavana Cymo’s family, friends, and colleagues at this sad time.