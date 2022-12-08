After her endearing performance in the ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ film, celebrated Ugandan Fashion Model and Actress Aamito Lagum is back home for yet a major role at the forthcoming Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs).

Widely known for being the winner of the first cycle of Africa’s Next Top Model, Aamito Stacie Lagum has recently rechanneled her focus to Acting.

Her role in a recent film ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ alongside Idris Elba has been applauded, launching what is being described as a promising acting career for her.

She has not completely ditched her first love, Fashion Modelling, and she will be gracing the runway at the 2022 Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards.

Aamito who celebrated her 30th birthday on December 3rd, 2022 will be part of the star-studded ASFAs 2022 edition set to happen on Friday 16th December.

Together with fellow renowned model Patricia Akello, Aamito landed in Uganda on Wednesday. Mbu.ug learns that the pair will host the ASFAs pre-party ahead of the anticipated big show on next week.

Patricia Akello is also an industry favorite who has covered the major global magazines and worked with America’s and Europe’s top brands.

She recently star opened her own swimwear brand Pakello Swimwear, which celebrates the feminine body in daring designs and bold colors.