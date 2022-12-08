As long as you hold a Ugandan passport, you will not need a Visa to travel to these destinations as listed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Uganda.

Having recently looked at the list of Visa Exempt countries to Uganda , we take a look at those destinations where Ugandans can go without a Visa being required.

A visa is an official document that allows the bearer to legally enter a foreign country. The visa is usually stamped or glued into the bearer’s passport. There are several different types of visas, each of which afford the bearer different rights in the host country.

Check out the list of countries Ugandan passport holders can visit Visa-free below:

Antigua and Barbuda Bahamas Barbados Belize Benin Botswana British Virgin Islands Burundi Cook Islands Dominica Ecuador Eritrea Eswatini Fiji Grenada Haiti Hong Kong Indonesia Jamaica Kenya Lesotho Malawi Malaysia Mauritius Micronesia Montserrat Niue Philippines Rwanda Senegal Singapore Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Tanzania Gambia Vanuatu Zambia Zimbabwe