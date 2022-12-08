As long as you hold a Ugandan passport, you will not need a Visa to travel to these destinations as listed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Uganda.

Having recently looked at the list of Visa Exempt countries to Uganda, we take a look at those destinations where Ugandans can go without a Visa being required.

A visa is an official document that allows the bearer to legally enter a foreign country. The visa is usually stamped or glued into the bearer’s passport. There are several different types of visas, each of which afford the bearer different rights in the host country.

Check out the list of countries Ugandan passport holders can visit Visa-free below:

  1. Antigua and Barbuda
  2. Bahamas
  3. Barbados
  4. Belize
  5. Benin
  6. Botswana
  7. British Virgin Islands
  8. Burundi
  9. Cook Islands
  10. Dominica
  11. Ecuador
  12. Eritrea
  13. Eswatini
  14. Fiji
  15. Grenada
  16. Haiti
  17. Hong Kong
  18. Indonesia
  19. Jamaica
  20. Kenya
  21. Lesotho
  22. Malawi
  23. Malaysia
  24. Mauritius
  25. Micronesia
  26. Montserrat
  27. Niue
  28. Philippines
  29. Rwanda
  30. Senegal
  31. Singapore
  32. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  33. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  34. Tanzania
  35. Gambia
  36. Vanuatu
  37. Zambia
  38. Zimbabwe

