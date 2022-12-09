Firebase crew singer Dax Vibez, real surname Ivan Bugembe Sentamu, has revealed that he plans to drop an Extended Play music album come 2023 by hook or crook.

The “Vibe Kyekyo” singer made the confirmation after a recent performance where he disclosed that he has a lot of music in store that he is eager to release in the next coming year if God grants him life.

He explained that he recorded a lot of music during the lockdown period as also spared some time to venture into other businesses.

I will drop an EP because I have been in studio working for the past three years. Dax Vibez

He went ahead to note that after dropping the EP, he will probably hold a concert before the year ends as part of a reward to his fans.

“Next year, I’m likely to hold a mini-concert though more details will be disclosed when the time is due,” he added.

When asked whether he has plans on working with female musicians on some musical projects, he disclosed that if the opportunity avails itself he will take it on.

Dax also joked about being surprised by how female artists publicly confess being his fans and is scared that working with them could spark something else.