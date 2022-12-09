Having converted from the Christian to the Muslim faith a few days ago, renowned comedian Madrat reveals that it has always been something he has wanted to do.

Formerly Dickson Lubega, Madrat changed his name to Malik Umar Lubega after converting to Islam a few days ago.

The one half of the popular comedy duo Madrat and Chico’s conversion of faith has been digested differently by section of the public.

Some netizens have aired their criticism on the matter while others have applauded him for publicly acclaiming his new faith.

Also Read: Madrat and Chiko dispute being in competition with Maulana and Reign

While appearing on NTV Uganda’s Mwasuze Mutya show, Madrat revealed that for many years, the Islam faith has been something he has picked interest in.

Surrounded by many Muslim friends, Madrat slowly learned of their faith until he recently decided to become one himself.

He is, however, respectful of his past religion and vows not to influence his daughter and wife into taking the same path of changing to Islam.

“I have tried different religions under Christianity, however, I have always admired becoming a Muslim. My wife is a Christian and I will not force her or our daughter to change to Islam,” Madrat said.

He is not the first celebrity to convert to Islam after the likes of Jose Chameleone, Geosteady, OS Suna, Nalongo Maggie, among many others took the same path.

A 2019 Report on International Religious Freedom by the U.S.A Department of State revealed that Muslims constitute 14 percent of the population and the numbers must be more this year.