Happening for the second edition, the Press Bpabeio awards did not end without raising a few eyebrows as rising artist Shakira Shakira beat Eddy Kenzo to the Best Personality award.

Known widely for flaunting her curvy body, diaspora-based Ugandan artist Shakira Kamulegeya Kyebalaba a.k.a Shakira Shakira was the talk of the night at the Press Bpabeio awards.

The rising singer won her very first accolade as an artist as she was crowned the Best Personality of October and November.

She beat stiff competition from Grammy award nominee Eddy Kenzo, B2C Music, Grenade Official, Kataleya and Kandle, and Hellen Lukoma.

Currently still nursing injuries sustained recently in a car crash, Shakira was represented by her manager who thanked her fans for voting for her to win the award.

The awards held at Tavern Woods Kabuusu, also saw Kandongokamu artist Mukabya Junior emerge as the winner in the Must-Watch Talent category.

Flona, Baza Baza, among other artists were also nominated in the same category.

About Press Bpabeio Awards

Organized by media personality Omusawo Tintah, Press Bpabeio awards are held every after two months and each time, an appreciation award is given out to a person or company that has exceptionally stood out in uplifting Ugandan music.

This edition saw Sonde-based Century Property Real Estate company win the appreciation award for building a Celebrity Villa along Bombo Road where local artists can purchase land cheaply.

“Ugandan music has changed over time, we need to also adjust and cope with the change. Lately, an artiste will get a hit but before you know it, the song is no longer a hit after three months. So we sat down and thought why not appreciate them when they are still hot unlike the rest of the awards that happen once a year,” said Omusawo Tintah stated while handing out the awards.