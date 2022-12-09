Mpaka Records singer Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda has confirmed that he will hold a concert mid next year.

On 29th March 2019, Ykee Benda held a successful concert dubbed ‘Singa Concert’ at Kampala Serena Hotel.

From the turn up, performances, organization, everything about the concert was a dream come true for Ykee just before Covid-19 rocked the country.

Over three years later, the Nkufeelinga singer plans to go down the same road with yet another concert in 2023.

Through his social media platforms, Ykee Benda announced that his 2023 concert will be held on the 13th of May.

Despite not revealing further details about the venue, the news has been received quite warmly by Ugandan music fans.

This year alone, Ykee has released over eight music projects including a few collaborations with other artists.

You would imagine that before May next year, the number shall have been heavily increased and we cannot wait to hear more of his plans ahead of the big day.