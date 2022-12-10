Stand-up comedian, Dickson Lubega A.K.A Madrat who recently converted to Islam and changed his name to Malik Umar Lubega, has come out and labeled all comedians who act as duo “copycats”.

Madrat described comedians under the duo bracket copycats while appearing on Spark TV’s Mwasuze Mutya show hosted by Faridah Nakazibwe.

He claimed that most of them craft some of their skits from their content and backed his statement by stressing that they have been in the game for some good time now and have gained a lot of experience from what they do.

He went ahead to narrate that they decided to be a duo when he successfully managed to convince Chiko to ditch his radio station hosting work to concentrate on comedy as a full time job which has finally paid off since they are living a well-to-do lifestyle.

Chiko used to work on the radio and I asked him to quit so that we could concentrate on comedy. Most people that perform comedy as a duo copy from our skits because we have a lot of experience . Madrat

Malik Umar Lubega further disclosed the orgin of his stage name “Madrat” saying former Firebase crew Vice President Buchaman nick-named him so because he was too stubbon and thus came up with the name.

Buchaman gave me the name “Madrat” as he often said that I was so stubborn and deserved to be called a Mad Rat and this is how I took on the name Madrat