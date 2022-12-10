Ebonies actor, Jonathan Edwards Ssuubi who executes the role of Dr. Gordon in the local OMG TV drama series has opened up about his relationship life saying he gave up on love.

Dr. Gordon Ssemagonja narrated that he no longer believes in love ever since he was severely heartbroken and left nursing a wounded heart when renowned actress and model, Evelyn Namulondo disappointed him.

He stressed that he got attracted to Namulondo and shot his shot thus the two fell for each other and started dating. However, their relationship didn’t last long when Namulondo ditched him for someone else.

He adds that he did everything possible and within his means to lure Namulondo back into his life but his efforts turned out fruitless as the mother of one declined to turn back.

Also Read: Rema jets out of the country to celebrate birthday with her in-laws

The experience left him hurting and reeling with deep thoughts questioning what he had really done wrong against Namulondo who declined to listen to his pleas and offer him a second chance.

While speaking to Spark TV, Dr. Gordon stressed that he doesn’t believe in love anymore ever since Namulondo inflicted too much pain on him.

Evelyn Namulondo yamenya omutiima. Yagumenya nnyo nnyo. I don’t believe in love and maybe that’s why I was heartbroken. Dr. Gordon

When asked if Namulondo would offer him a second chance to be lovers, he noted that at the moment, he can’t take her on likening their relationship to an angel and satan saying he is more spiritual whereas Namulondo is now a mafia in relationship issues.

https://www.facebook.com/SparkTvUganda/videos/458557706447155