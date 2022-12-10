It was an evening of good beer, good vibes, and good football as citizens of Jinja ushered in the weekend at the #CranesKabbo World Cup Watch Party on Friday as they watched games between Brazil and Croatia and climaxed with a dram filled and tightly contested game between Netherlands and Argentina

The Nile Kabbo launch took place at Pitstop Sports Lounge in Jinja and the evening was capped off with fun and merrymaking as revelers had a thrilling night out.

Uganda Cranes entered a campaign with Nile Breweries, through its flagship brand Nile Special which is the official Beer partner of the Uganda Cranes, launched a fundraised drive dubbed, Cranes Kabbo, aimed at raising funds that will facilitate the Team in achieving the dream of playing at the football extravaganza.

Below are some of the photos of how the event panned out, scroll through.

Also Read: REVIEW: Denis Onyango stars in new Nile Special commercial