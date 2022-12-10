Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool is again making headlines on accusations of having reportedly stolen the beat for his latest new single titled “Don’t Stop”.

Bebe Cool has been put on the spot by an uprising music producer identified as Bobix Pro who claimed that he feels disappointed by the Gagamel boss for using his work without authorization.

The little-known producer claims Bebe Cool and his producers, used his artistic creativity in his latest song adding that he was totally heartbroken when he watched the video and didn’t see himself anywhere.

Producer Bobix adds that he didn’t get credited as his logo that was in the song was removed in a way of trying to destroy evidence that shows the song belongs to him.

When he contacted Bebe Cool to explain his frustrations about his new song via the GreenApp, Bebe Cool only promised to correct the mistakes and credit him through his Facebook Page when he officially starts to promote the song.

Producer Bobix wasn’t satisfied with Bebe Cool’s explanations as he wondered how will that help him since the song has already started being aired on different radio and TV stations.

Songs and beat theft allegations have these days increased yet the stakeholders in the music business are claiming to be implementing the copyright law that is likely to bar such complaints in the industry as they look forward to streamlining the business.

Recently, Big EyeStarboss and B2C Entertainment have been making headlines for similar reasons as different rising artists accused them of stealing and plagiarizing their music to come up with their latest trending songs on the market.