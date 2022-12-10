Established female Ugandan star Sheebah Karungi roared into Serena Hotel on Friday night with a show to celebrate more than 10 years in the music industry.

Sheebah Samali Karungi rose to fame in 2011 with the release of her hit single dubbed “Ice Cream” and since then, she has never looked back with the support of Jeff Kiwa who managed her for a period of 10 years till they parted ways early this year.

Going solo, Sheebah marked her start to the journey with a statement as she held a triumphant and sold-out evening with stars including Spice Diana, Winnie Nwagi, Kabako, and Chozen Blood plus many others who showered and pampered her with love.

The lit stage and lights that were set up by Fenon events gave a different touch and life to the concert as Sheebah’s entrance on stage excited netizens who had filled the venue to capacity. She descended from the ceiling to get to the stage and kicked off straight into her performance.

She was backed by a full band, including horns, to bring her sound into a live setting. Clad in an all-silk shining outfit, she performed all her old songs in order, starting with her mid-tempo opener, “Nipe Yote”.

As the setlist continued, the songs became more lively, and so did Sheebah coupled with a magnificent performance and execution of her dancers and everyone who took to the stage.

Artists including Kabako, Spice Diana, Winnie Nwagi, Lillian Mbabazi, and Chozen Blood all joined her on stage at different intervals as they thrilled the fans who turned up.

The two-day concert continues tonight at the same venue with those who were bounced last evening set to return today to experience what they missed on the evening.