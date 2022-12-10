Fenon Records crooner, Amos Birungi, better known as Vamos 256, is climaxing the year with yet another big jam titled “Ayaka” featuring Jose Sax.

“Ayaka” is another sweet love jam from Vamos 256 that follows his first single of the year dubbed “Konkona” where he later recruited Zex Bilagilangi to release its remix.

Amos on his new project, teamed up with Jose Sax giving the song a different touch and feel as the two complement each other with much joy and fun. Vamos 256 lays his vocals whereas Sax does what he does best with his saxophone skills.

Without a doubt, it is absolutely a serenading piece of artistic work with lovely and soothing vocals relayed by Vamos 256 as he asks who knows the whereabouts of his beautiful girlfriend as he promises to reward them.

Also Read: Vamos 256, Zex Bilagilangi drop cheerful “Konkona” remix visuals

He continues to belt out promises of showing her unending love that she’ll never regret adding that her parents and relatives will live to attest to his promises.

The song was produced at Fenon Records and the visuals to the song will be dropping sometime in the near future.