DJ Lito is excited after being confirmed as a top brand influencer for the new UBL beer brand Rockshore Tropical beer.

2022 has not been a bad year for Dj Lito, real name Ssekitooleko Ronald. It is this year that he received his first international nomination at the AFRIMMA awards.

With new management, DJ Lito also started performing at big events around the country and his brand seems headed for a bright future.

Last week, he also received his very first endorsement deal.

Mbu.ug understands that the visibly reserved DJ Lito signed a short-term contract with Uganda Breweries Limited to promote its new flavored beer called Rockshore Tropical.

The burgeoning deejay is their new brand influencer and will be required to come up with content to share with his followers on his socials, promote the brand and give it visibility.

Other influencers were also unveiled on Sunday at Blankets and Wine where free samples and discounts on the product were offered.

About Rockshore Tropical beer

Rockshore is Uganda’s first flavored beer – infused with natural tropical African fruit flavors like pineapple and passion to give consumers a new and exciting way to enjoy beer.

The product was unveiled under UBL’s Innovations arm, which has brought forth products like Uganda Waragi Pineapple and Coconut, Baileys Delight, Gordon’s Pink, and Tusker Cider.

Angella Mpayenda, UBL’s Innovations Project Manager says, “Both locally and internationally, we are seeing a shift in the way consumers want to experience the things that bring them together with their friends and loved ones – from food to travel, and now to beer.”

“Rockshore is our latest response to these changes in consumers’ tastes and preferences, and we are proud to once again shock the market with yet another quality product offering,” she added

The product was launched through a digital-led campaign that saw media personality and social media influencer – Lynda Ddane– stage the hacking of her Instagram account, triggering a flurry of conversation online about who could have “Rocked” her life.

Rockshore is available at supermarkets; distributors; stockists; and different bars around the country at the recommended retail price of UGX 4,500, as well as e-commerce platforms like Jumia and Kikuubo Online.