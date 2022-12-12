Apparently, the most trending and viral news across the globe is the ongoing FIFA 2022 World Cup that is taking place in Qatar.

The world’s most prestigious sports showpiece is at the semi-finals stage with only four teams left out of the 32 teams that qualified for the one-month football tournament.

With the semi-finals set to get underway tomorrow (Tuesday 13th) and with the first game being between Argentina vs Croatia, Sanyuka TV presenter Precious Remmie, real name Rehma Nakitto, believes that the Messi-led side cannot win the world cup.

Precious Remmie has hence promised that if Argentina lifts this year’s title, she will show up on set without makeup and her wig.

She made the declaration while appearing on the “Sanyu Morning Xpress” show with no wig after she lost a bet she had staked against her co-host Brian Wakko in the quarter-finals where Portugal was sent packing after their shambolic 1-0 loss to African giants Morocco.

Morocco will lock horns with France in the second semi-final game that will be played on Wednesday 14th December.

The winner in that match will then tussle it out with the winner between Argentina and Croatia on Sunday in the final.

Argentina is a two-time World Cup winner following their triumphs in 1978 and 1986. Since then, the South American side has not lifted the trophy again.