The 10th edition of the popular Blankets and Wine event did not lack in terms of drinks as the new refreshing beer on the market Rockshore Tropical beer was in plenty.

As soon as you entered Lugogo Cricket Oval, a sight of colourful decoration and an organised set up gave you a hint of what a beauty Blankets and Wine is.

From the very first walk-in after the ticket checkpoints were beautifully dressed ushers who, with wide smiles, offered you a cold Rockshore Tropical beer to welcome you to the party.

“Hi, would you like to have a taste of Rockshore?” the ushers asked everyone who walked in and who would refuse a chance to have a free beer on such a beautiful day? Not many objected.

“This actually tastes good. Are there other flavours I can try,” one reveller was overheard saying before he was given more information on Uganda’s first flavoured beer by Uganda Breweries Limited product.

Read Also: Rockshore Tropical Lager – Uganda’s First Flavoured Beer Unveiled by UBL

Floral dresses, African print attires, shorts, shades, hats, mats – everywhere you looked were people dressed for the occasion and ready to have a good time.

The performances did not take long to start as Deedan Muyira, Bikahs, Aine Dasha, Lynda Ddane, and a host of other emcees and deejays set the pace for the day.

A couple of dance groups and bands from Uganda and neighbouring countries as well performed before performances from Kohen Jaycee, Wonder Jr, Rickman Manrick, Bero Sings, The Mith, among others.

The big performers of the night; Musa Keys from South Africa and Yemi Alade from Nigeria did not disappoint.

The latter certainly gave such a spirited performance as the crowds sang and danced along to her songs for over one hour.

About Rockshore Tropical Beer

Rockshore is Uganda’s first flavoured beer – infused with natural tropical African fruit flavours like pineapple and passion to give consumers a new and exciting way to enjoy beer.

The product was unveiled under UBL’s Innovations arm, which has brought forth products like Uganda Waragi Pineapple and Coconut, Baileys Delight, Gordon’s Pink and Tusker Cider.

Angella Mpayenda, UBL’s Innovations Project Manager says, “Both locally and internationally, we are seeing a shift in the way consumers want to experience the things that bring them together with their friends and loved ones – from food to travel, and now to beer.”

“Rockshore is our latest response to these changes in consumers’ tastes and preferences, and we are proud to once again shock the market with yet another quality product offering,” she added

The product was launched through a digital-led campaign that saw media personality and social media influencer – Lynda Ddane– stage the hacking of her Instagram account, triggering a flurry of conversation online about who could have “Rocked” her life.

Rockshore is available at supermarkets; distributors; stockists; and different bars around the country at the recommended retail price of UGX 4,500, as well as e-commerce platforms like Jumia and Kikuubo Online.