Former media personality Bettinah Tianah says she is comfortable with her dark skin complexion as it has changed her life financially over the years.

For her dark skin complexion, Bettinah Tianah real name Betty Nassali, has received both positive and negative remarks from the public.

The former NTV Uganda presenter has been a victim of body shaming severally, especially on social media where she has acknowledged receiving body-shaming messages from strangers.

Today, Bettinah revealed how there are people who have even coined new names for her but she no longer feels insulted by some of them.

Also Read: Why Bettinah Tianah Resigned From NTV Uganda

She says she is proud of how her dark skin complexion has enabled her to achieve so much business-wise as she now owns an entire organic skin care products brand through which she helps people appreciate their natural beauty.

“In this day and age, I still find comments under my posts where men think calling me black thighs is an insult. My skin has changed my life financially, through my organic skincare brand,” she partly wrote on Facebook.

“We continue to help people of every color to nourish and love their natural beauty. I’ll continue to stand for what I believe in; Black is beauty! I will never be ashamed of my skin. Life on earth started in Africa, ain’t that something to be proud of? I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT MY BLACK!”