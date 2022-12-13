The last 10th Anniversary edition of Blankets and Wine was nothing but fun, fashion, and real December enjoyments delivered by Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade exceptionally.

Yemi Eberechi Alade, popularly known as Yemi Alade graced the show at around 10:00 pm in the middle of screams from revelers and Snapchat cameras to capture each and every moment.

Yemi, who is still searching for her Johnnie, took the revelers down memory lane with performances to Africa, Tangerine, and Oh My Gosh.

When performing one of her latest songs Bubble It, some revelers joined her on stage and won a selfie moment with the star.

Yemi, clad in orange, performed alongside energetic backup dancers who made it hard to take one’s eyes off the entire performance.

The Blankets and Wine experience kicked off at 2:00 pm amidst the scorching sun with a DJ takeover from DJ Fluid, all the way from Kenya hosted by media personalities; Deedan, Lynda Ddane, and Derrick.

As known for live music, revelers enjoyed a great musical experience with performances from the AKA Dope band, Kohen Jaycee, Bero Sings, Wonder JR, and the popular Bango star, Rickman Manrick, and more.

Numerous hospitality tents and experiential areas immersed revelers in different experiences, highlighted by the UBL experiential space that immersed revelers into the different brands like Tusker Malt Lager Gordon’s Pink, Johnnie Walker, and Tusker Premium Cider the main event sponsor.

Speaking at the experience, Simon Lapyem said, “Tusker Premium Cider is humbled to have been part of this memorable journey with Blankets and Wine as it celebrates its 10th Anniversary in Uganda.”

“Blankets and Wine has given us an opportunity to create deeper bonds with our consumers who just like Tusker Cider are intrigued by new and unique experiences. This journey has been memorable so far and cannot wait to better our consumers’ experience at Blankets and Wine next year,” he added.

Revelers also enjoyed cocktails, gaming experiences, product sampling from the different brands, and amazing Tusker Cider discounts in a walk-in experience that took the revelers from one experience to another.

More photos from the event below: