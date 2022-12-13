A viral video showing Sheilah Gashumba being escorted by bodyguards while at Blankets and Wine has left netizens with contrasting opinions.

On Sunday, the Blankets and Wine fete celebrated its tenth anniversary with a massive turn-up of revelers at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Thousands of partygoers including top local celebrities showed up to have fun and watch performances that were headlined by Nigerian Afro-pop singer Yemi Alade.

As usual, head-turning fashion styles rocked the venue as everyone dressed to impress. Sheilah Gashumba, one of the regulars at the Blankets and Wine as well showed up.

Despite her fashion on the day being quite something to marvel at, it is her security detail that seems to have caught most people’s attention.

Side by side, two well-built men and one lady at the back escorted Sheilah Gashumba as she walked into the venue.

All clad in all-black security uniforms, the bodyguards seemed quite professional and according to social media reactions, they were clad in counter-terrorism police uniforms.

The video that has been shared on different platforms has since attracted mixed reactions from netizens as some question why the media personality needs such protection.

Others question if it is legal for police to protect individuals and why the lady is holding her bag instead of sticking to her duty.

Sheilah’s fans, however, see no problem with everything in the video as they point out that it is her right to have protection if it is guaranteed by the responsible security organs.

Take a gaze at the video below: