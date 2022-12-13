Controversial city socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa and his wife Shamirah Rukia Nakiyemba a.k.a Sasha Shamirah are likely to spend the festive season behind bars after they were remanded to Kitalya prisons until 19th January 2023.

This is after the government prosecutor added six fresh charges to the initial six cases that the socialite and his wife were implicated with making a total of twelve cases.

The new six charges that were added to Sipapa’s charge sheet include money laundering. The government prosecutor claimed that when Sipapa stole the money, he used it to buy different items and household property.

Based on Sipapa’s lawyer, Mr. Geoffrey Tulyamusiima the cases charged against Sipapa are not that difficult to handle since there is no one pinning him on the allegations.

Also Read: Sipapa remanded to Luzira prison till next month

Sipapa’s lawyer further requested the judge at Makindye court to ask Police to return his client’s national identity card and passport which were taken from his home while he was behind bars.

He fears that his client’s documents could be used in other illegal activities. Today marked exactly five months ever since Sipapa was arrested and on that matter.