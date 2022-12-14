At the top of city socialite, Bad Black’s plans heading into the new year is to build a house of her own and stop renting.

Bad Black describes 2022 as a marvelous year but reveals how she plans to have a better year in 2023. The first thing on her agenda is to stop renting.

“This year has been spacious, it has been marvelous, and I hope next year I am building my own house,” she said while speaking to journalists at the recently concluded Blankets and Wine festival.

The often controversial mother of four reveals that most of her assets and finances were dealt a huge blow following her arrest in 2011 over embezzlement.

She says that many of her plans were halted and despite not being financially broken, she is still renting something which she plans to change next year.

“I am still renting, still living in other people’s houses. My assets were taken by the court when I was charged with embezzlement. I am currently renting a house at $2000,” Bad Black told the media.

She then went on to note that she will be able to build the house of her dreams because her finances are not leaking and her children are living a good life.

“My children are studying at international schools, and we eat chicken, cheese, and beef – no beans. So my finances are fine.”