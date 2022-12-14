While speaking to journalists at the recently concluded Blankets and Wine, city socialite Bad Black revealed how she plans to have ten children by the age of 45.

Shanitah Namuyimbwa, popularly known as Bad Black, has always grabbed the headlines for mostly not-so-pleasant reasons.

Breaking onto the scene many years ago as a tycoon, Bad Black was reduced to a prisoner when she was charged and sent to prison for embezzling over USD4M from British businessman David Greenhalgh.

When asked if she has any hope of stopping embezzling, Bad Black replied saying she was born a thief and she just cannot stop.

“No way. I was born a thief so I will always be a thief. I’m not bothered by it. If you have evidence, go to police. It’s my brain,” Bad Black said.

Bad Black then further revealed plans of having the first child with her young boyfriend Asha Panda but she wants to give birth in New York City.

“I will give him a child, I have been arranging myself. I want to give birth in New York City in a Lamborghini. All these plans are set for next year,” she said.

The 33-year-old noted that she intends to give birth to six more children to make a total of ten children before she can settle down at around 45 years old.