Since Hebert Kityamuweesi alias Crysto Panda announced that he had officially joined serious music business with the release of his Kyoyina Omanya single, critics began questioning his longevity in the industry.

He went ahead to request Cindy Sanyu to jump on his jam for a remix and she declined, reasoning that Crysto Panda was not deserving of her energy.

The NTV presenter took a chill pill and approached Sheebah Karungi who was then at loggerheads with Cindy Sanyu and asked that they work together.

She agreed and they pair hit the studio recording booth and dropped the remix for Kyoyina Omanya which became a banger, gaining massive airplay on different media outlets.

Also Read: Sheilah Gashumba advises Crysto Panda to stop jumping on trends

The Kyoyina Omanya remix with Sheebah gave Crysto Panda a decent introduction to the music scene that to date, he has failed to produce a song as good.

All Crysto Panda’s recent songs have not really received the same amount of airplay. Earlier this year, his close friend and former workmate Sheilah Gashumba requested him to stop producing music in a rush and hoping on trends to release music thinking he will get hits.

The advice from Sheilah Gashumba didn’t sit down well with Panda as he also countered the socialite by asking her to back off his music career.

While appearing on Sanyuka TV, Crysto Panda challenged all music critics who claim that he sings ‘bubble gum’ music to hit the studio and make music better than his.