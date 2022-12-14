For the past couple of months, Galaxy FM mid-morning show host Mr. Henrie has been making headlines die to his failed relationship with socialite Prima Kardashi.

The two dated for over a year before breaking up a few months ago with Prima Kardashi returning to her baby daddy Geosteady.

Often, Mr. Henrie was seen praising Prima for being a hard-working and loving lady.

He took care of her children and also supported her businesses with an aim of strengthening their relationship and giving it a solid and rooted ground.

In fact, Mr. Henrie always took care of Geosteady’s two daughters so much often claiming that he was their dad as well.

This got Mr. Henrie bashed by a section of critics as they boldly let him know that he is just a stepdad and that at any time they could part ways.

Others questioned why Mr. Henrie was delaying to have his own kids with Prima.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mr. Henrie revealed that it was a discussion in the pipeline and that he had talked about it with Prima and was only waiting for the right time to make it happen.

When asked about taking a photo with Geosteady as he had requested, Mr. Henrie said he has no problem with it adding that he can even sit down with him since they have no bad blood between them.