Singer Fille Mutoni is full of praise for singers Maureen Nantume, Nina Roz, and Rema Namakula for having reached out to her when she was facing hard times.

She explains that during the depressing time that she experienced, the individuals she expected to come through and stand by her side didn’t show face.

She was, however, surprised to see new faces by her side showing her support and love yet her very close friends did not even bother to check on her and that taught her a lesson she will never forget.

Fille applauded Rema Namakula and Maureen Nantume for always showing their concern and support adding that she has no better way to express her gratitude towards them but to pray for them.

Fille Mutoni advised artists to be good to one another and ditch their egos and work together in all situations of life.

Sometimes artists have egos and don’t want to relate with others. I was going through a certain period of time and I was very shocked at the artists that reached out to me. Those that I expected to come through, didn’t show face. Maureen Nantume, am so grateful to that woman, Rema Namakula and Nina Roz. Those I thought would be by my side, stayed in their circles but let us get together and talk to each other about our challenges. Fille Mutoni