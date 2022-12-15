Last week, the Ebonies actor Jonathan Edwards Suubi alias Dr. Gordon Ssemagonja went public and disclosed that his workmate actress Evelyn Namulondo broke his heart.

He explained that the two fell in love with each other and began pushing out and had a good time together but it all ended in tears when he was dumped by the beautiful Namulondo.

Dr. Gordon stressed that Namulondo dumped him like a hot potato after being sweet-talked by a loaded guy who promised her heaven on earth.

He narrated that she left him reeling and patching a broken heart and he even had to take a break from relationships to focus on other important issues in life like setting up businesses and venturing into other developmental objectives.

When Namulondo was asked about why she broke up with Dr. Gordon, she denied the accusations by saying she was never in a relationship affair with him.

Namulondo stressed that she only knows Dr. Gordon as a workmate and nothing more than that.

Further, Namulondo said that she was shocked when she saw Dr. Gordon lamenting on TV and later thought that the latter was only kidding since he is an actor.

I don’t know Dr. Gordon Ssemagonja when it comes to love matters. In fact, I was even shocked when I saw him on TV making such allegations. Maybe he was paving a way or setting himself up for grabs because guys like him love to set themselves for sugar mummies. Since he is an actor, he could have been joking because whatever he said, I don’t know about it. I don’t know him. I only know him just as my workmate and fellow actor. Evelyn Namulondo