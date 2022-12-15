Bebe Cool’s nemesis King Saha is not pleased with how the media always hypes the ‘Bebe Cool List’ which is released at the end of each year.

Before the end of each year, Bebe Cool has made it a norm to make his list of the top-performing artists from that year.

The list features what he claims are the most outstanding artists and the hit songs they have released in the calendar year.

The ‘Bebe Cool List‘ has always attracted attention from music fans and the media despite its relevance being questioned by several critics including fellow artists.

King Saha notes that the owner of the list is no longer relevant musically as he depends on other people’s works and continues to release bubble gum music himself.

“Bebe Cool invests millions of shillings in writers for over ten songs that end up as bubble gum music yet I compose and write only five that at the end of the day are hit songs,” King Saha said during an interview.

Saha then emphasized how he is a superior singer and that Bebe is only hyped by the media which he also blamed for giving the Gagamel singer’s list unnecessary attention.

He claimed that the list does not make any sense because and idle mind cannot analyze the efforts of a hardworking person.

This comes just a few weeks before Bebe Cool’s list drops. This year, everyone is waiting to see if King Saha will feature on the list after all the trash-talking that he has done.