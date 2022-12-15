Last week, UBL’s Innovations arm unveiled Rockshore Tropical Lager – a new product on the Ugandan market.

Rockshore is Uganda’s first flavored beer – infused with natural tropical African fruit flavors like pineapple and passion to give consumers a new and exciting way to enjoy beer.

We caught up with Simon Patrick Lapyem, the Innovations Manager Uganda Breweries Limited at the recently concluded Blankets and Wine festival, to tell us about the new brand.

“I have come to experience Blankets and Wine, not just as a consumer but also as a business partner. As a business, we have been very happy to partner with them, it has given us a very great platform for our brands to shine and an opportunity to unveil another newer brand of ours,” Lapyem told Mbu.ug.

A Reveler enjoys Rockshore Tropical beer at Blankets and Wine 2022 (Photo: Don Mugabi)

Why Rockshore Tropical?

“So many people out there, men and women, don’t like beer. They find beer too boring, too stale, and too old but Rockshore is actually a flavored beer. We have passionfruit and pineapple infused inside.

“It’s a flavored beer and we are encouraging consumers to rock that flavor. The other beers are unflavored, they are typical lagers but Rockshore Tropical has pineapple, and passionfruit, it smells great and it looks great. Which other beer do you know looks like this?”

Simon Lapyem cautioned people to drink responsibly during this festive season and to try out the new beer brand which is now available at supermarkets; distributors; stockists; and different bars around the country at the recommended retail price of UGX 4,500, as well as e-commerce platforms like Jumia and Kikuubo Online.

“Remember to please drink responsibly during the holiday season but wherever you are, look out for the new Rockshore Tropical. Try it and give us feedback,” he said.