Bad Character Entertainment boss Kalifah Aganaga, born Sadat Mukiibi, is unhappy with singer Sheebah Karungi for having not invited him to perform at her recently concluded concert.

The singer, songwriter, producer, and performer vented his frustrations saying he is very disgusted that the former TNS singer didn’t offer him a gig at her concert yet he wrote hit songs for her.

Aganaga claims that he even tried calling Sheebah to talk to her but she declined to pick up his calls, something that left him frustrated.

This left him feeling unappreciated for all the efforts he invested in making good music for Sheebah.

Kalifah Aganaga says he should be appreciated when he is still alive and not when he passes away like Mowzey Radio.

He wants to be given his flowers when he is sober, alive, and kicking so that he can feel the love of all those with that he has ever worked.

You know they say a good Muganda is a dead one. I want you to give me my flowers when I am still living. I don’t want to first die and come praising me like how you did with the late Mowzey Radio. Kalifah AgaNaga

AgaNaga sent out his message through a video he recorded on his Facebook page as he asked fellow artists to always appreciate his creative works.