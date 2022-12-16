The Ebonies actress Evelyn Namulondo has recently been making headlines on allegations that she broke actor Dr. Gordon Ssemagonja’s heart following a failed relationship affair.

She defended herself concerning the reports as she denied ever being in a romantic affair with her workmate as she stressed that Dr. Gordon was only trying to be dramatic since he is an actor.

The figure that Dr. Gordon cast as Namulondo denied him before the cameras sent a message that at least something between the two happened and he was left cursing.

In an interview with Allan Cruz, Namulondo was asked why she prefers being natural to bleaching.

Evelyn Namulondo responded saying that bleaching creams are too expensive for her to afford.

It’s for the above reason that she loves to stay looking natural compared to the rest of her friends who bleach their skins.

I love being natural. I can handle using bleaching creams and they are very expensive for me to afford and I don’t have that money. Evelyn Namulondo

The mother of one is a very close friend of singer Rema Namakula and she is sometimes referred to as “Rema’s handbag.”

When asked if it offends her, Namulondo says she finds no offence in people and bloggers calling her so.