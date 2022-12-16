Christmas came early for Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso who bought a brand new Mercedes Benz on Thursday.

In May, Pallaso announced that he was to increase his performance charges from Shs10m to about Shs15m – Shs20m (about USD5,500) due to how much he has invested in his art over the years.

Apart from performances and online music streams, Pallaso has also gone hard on endorsement deals in recent years and his life has changed for the good.

Financially, he looks quite comfortable now, and going by his daily online feeds, he recently moved into a new apartment.

On Thursday, Pallaso could not hide his excitement as he added a brand new car; Mercedez Benz ML-Class, to his growing fleet.

“Just copped a new Benz today. The Beamer was lonely. Hard work don’t Lie. Please leave a congrats message if you (are) happy for the boy,” he captioned a photo of himself standing atop his cars.

His revelation was received warmly by his followers and fellow celebrities who congratulated him on his new possession.

“Welcome to the Benz family,” commented Lydia Jazmine before Chameleone added, “Ngoyagala abateesi gula Benziii.”

Just Copped a New Benz today. The Beamer was lonely. Hard work don't Lie. Please leave a congrats message if u happy for the Boy. pic.twitter.com/TPJ2C6QCVV — Pallaso (@McPallaso) December 15, 2022

Congratulations to the Sucker-free Boss!