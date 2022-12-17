Talent Walls Limited has joined a host of new record labels and managements in Uganda setting out to nurture talented young artists in Uganda.

Last week, Talent walls unveiled musicians at a party held in Bugolobi, Luthuli Avenue to kickstart a fresh endeavor of enabling talents to grow into careers.

The event which was attended by invited guests and journalists from different media houses saw a host of fresh artists being unveiled to the public.

Wyclef Cabana, Tam boy, Zoe Star, and Moray Official are some of the fresh faces in the industry that were unveiled to the press before they entrained guests with some of their music in a live band session.

Mr. Alpha Charles Karamagi one of the board members at Talent Walls, thanked media houses that turned up for their support and asked for their continued advice and assistance.

He also thanked his team for the job well done of developing skills, employing and identifying these talents among the many.

“We have produced the best musicians who are really good with the best music to listen to and we are still bringing more hot talents in fashion, dance, and others,” he said.

Talent walls is a social enterprise that provides a platform where youth talent is identified, natured, and exposed as a career.

Their main goal is to enable talents to grow into big careers through engagement and educate and motivate young people to exploit their natural abilities to combat unemployment.