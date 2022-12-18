Even before the dust settles, Brian Ahumuza a.k.a Abryanz has already announced the dates for the 2023 edition of the annual Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards ceremony.

On Friday 16th December, the 2022 edition of the annual Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards happened at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Honorary awards from 8 categories were dished out on top of the awards from 18 other categories voted on by the public to highlight personalities, brands, influencers, and designers who are impacting the industry.

Themed ‘The Awakening’, the 2022 edition pooled fashion-forward celebrities and a wider fashion community of the common man saw the outstanding individuals who have contributed outstanding influence to the fashion world through the Covid pandemic recognized and rewarded.

As the public digests the winners from each category, the ASFAs CEO Brian Ahumuza, popularly knonw as Abryanz, has already announced dates for the 2023 edition.

It has been a norm for the awards to always happen the third week of December and next year’s edition will not be any different.

Through his Snapchat account, Abryanz who was left pleased by the turn up and the pomp and glamour witnessed at this year’s edition revealed that next year’s edition will also happen in December.

“15th December 2023, Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards. Save the date,” reads the caption on Abryanz’s hugely followed Snapchat account

Oh well, save the date!