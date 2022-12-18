Singer Chozen Blood, real name Patrick Musasizi, has gone public and revealed that he is likely to stage his maiden concert next year (2023).

The former TNS singer opened up about his hopes and plans of holding a concert while speaking in an interview at Galaxy FM on Saturday evening.

The “Sharp Shooter” hit singer claimed that if the plans he is working on pan out smoothly, nothing will stop him from staging a concert.

Incidentally, the concert will also mark a milestone of the singer’s ten years of being active in the Ugandan music business.

If all goes well, I’m planning on staging a concert next year. Chozen Blood

He noted that at his concert he will only line up artists he has collaborated with and the rest of the works will be executed by him as there won’t be lots of curtains raisers since it will be a live performance.

Chozen Blood is friends with several artists but most notably Winnie Nwagi and the pair have often been alleged to be dating.