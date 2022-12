Themed ‘The Awakening’, the 2022 edition of the annual Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards happened on Friday 16th December 2022 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The much anticipated night began with a red-carpet showcase of glamour and style from a star-studded guest list and an incredible array of talented nominees.

The get-together of fashion-forward celebrities and a wider fashion community of the common man saw the outstanding individuals who have contributed outstanding influence to the fashion world through the Covid pandemic recognized and rewarded.

A wide scope of the fashion fraternity was covered in this year’s categories and in celebration of this, many Ugandan and international personalities turned to celebrate fashion.

Renowned emcee Viana Indi at the ASFAs 2022

While categories such as “Emerging Fashion Brands” recognized the fresh, but outstanding fashion brands that made a name in the industry, the “Most Stylish Music Video” category recognized the fashionable efforts of musicians in creating eye-catching visuals along their music.

This year’s ASFA included 8 categories for the honorary award, and 18 categories voted on by the public to highlight personalities, brands, influencers, and designers who are impacting the industry.

Below is the full list of nominees and winners:

HONORARY AWARDS

FASHION INFLUENCER AWARD – ANGELLA SUMMER NAMUBIRU

– ANGELLA SUMMER NAMUBIRU BUSINESS MAVERICK OF THE YEAR – MoTIV

– MoTIV BEST FASHION CONTRIBUTOR DIASPORA – MKO WORLD

– MKO WORLD TRAILBLAZER AWARD – AAMITO LAGUM

– AAMITO LAGUM LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD –ERIC RAISINA

–ERIC RAISINA ICON AWARD – TREVOR STUURMAN

– TREVOR STUURMAN ASFA VISIONARY AWARD – KASULE RAPHAEL

– KASULE RAPHAEL AWARD FOR POSTIVE CHARGE – MITCHEL OMAMTEKER

Other Categories

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

THEBE MAGUGU

MOSES TURAHIRWA – WINNER

RICH MNISI

KENNETH IZE

LARRY JAY

TAIBO BACAR

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

SHEBA KASAMI

KAIJUKA ABBAS

MONICA KANSIIME

DYNA VENCE -WINNER

SHAM TYRA

ANITA BERYL

RAS KASOZI

AFRICAN FASHION BRAND OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

AFRICAN BOY – WINNER

AHLUWALIA WORLD

DAILY PAPER

TIFFANY AMBER

MOSHIONS

RICH MNISI

MODEL OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

ANOK YAI

ADIT PRISCILLA

ACHAN BIONG

ANYIEL PIOK MAJOK

ALAATO JAZYPER – WINNER

EMERGING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR MENSWEAR (AFRICA)

ROGUE-NG

COLRSBABY

TRAX APPAREL

AJABENG

KENTE GENTLEMEN

TEDDY ONDO ELLA – WINNER

EMERGING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR WOMENSWEAR (AFRICA)

LADUNNI LAMBO

HERTUNBA

FRUCHE OFFICIAL

WYNE KIRABO – WINNER FUMI THE LABEL

BEAUTY BRAND OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

TK BERRIES SKINCARE

MINAMA WORLD

MB COSMETICS AMSTERDAM

BT BEAUTY UGANDA – WINNER

QWEZI BEAUTY

FABIOLA BEAUTY

Olive Nakakande and Angella Summer Namubiru at the ASFAs 2022

BEAUTY BRAND OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

HUDDAH COSMETICS – WINNER

ZIKEL COSMETICS

BEAUTY BY AD

EPARA

COLORBOX COSMETICS

JUVIA’S PLACE

EMERGING FASHION BRAND (UGANDA)

SEAMLINE ATELIER

MISS SHEE

LOUMBIER

TRU IKON – WINNER

THE CREATIVE HUB UG

MUL C

MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

PETER RUSSELL

IMANI MAKEUP – WINNER

NAHYA GLAM

SAIDA BEAUTY

SHILLAT MAKEUP

GLAM BY KEITH

MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

TAMMI MBAMBO

MOSHOODAT

MANAL MAKEUP

BEEZGLAM MAKEUP STUDIO

REHAM KHALIFA

MAKEUP BY ZULKY – WINNER

HAIR ARTIST OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

MBAJJA SEAN

MIRRORS SALON

HAIR BY ZZIWA

AFROS & MO -WINNER

JEFF JINGO

LANA BARBER 256

SAMMY BARBER UG

HAIR ARTIST OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

LAETITIA KY

CORRINE MUTHONI

NIKIWE DLOVA

KEHINDE ARE

JOKE LAWAL

RICKY KISH – WINNER

FASHION STYLIST OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

MAVO KAMPALA

KWAGALA KEVIRA

TOP STYLIST

GANGSTAR MAGIC

ALLAN SENIOR

CHAM RONNIE – WINNER

FASHION STYLIST OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

LUXURY RECYCLE – WINNER

TIANNAHS PLACE

YARTEL

T. DOSUMU

CHUCK MBEVO

IMAGE MAKER OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

KIBA SHOTS

WALTER PHOTOGRAPHY

SASHA VYBZ – WINNER

DC PHOTOGRAPHY

MARTIN KHARUMWA

DRIMAX PHOTOGRAPHY

IMAGE MAKER OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

TREVOR STUURMAN – WINNER

KWAME KODA

CHUCHU OJEKWE

BLESS DOLLAR

PRINCE GYASI

DANIEL OBASI

FASHIONABLE MUSIC VIDEO AWARD (UGANDA)

PERSONAL – Zulitums

MBAGA – Nsimbi -WINNER

THANK GOD – Vinka

FOREVER – Chameleone

MY YEAR – Azawi

WANDIISA KI – Rema Namakula

FASHIONABLE MUSIC VIDEO AWARD (AFRICA)

TALES BY MIDNIGHT – Tiwa Savage

SELEMA – Musa Keys & Loui

RUSH – Ayra Star

BANDANA – Fireboy & Asake – WINNER

MOST STYLISH MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

FIK FAMEICA

GRENADE OFFICIAL -WINNER

RICKMAN MANRICK

ZULITUMS

GNL ZAMBA

B2C

MOST STYLISH MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

ADEKUNLE GOLD

REMA

FIREBOY – WINNER

KIDI MUSIC

MOST STYLISH FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

SPICE DIANA

KATALEYA & KANDLE

PIA POUNDS – WINNER

AZAWI

LYDIA JAZMINE

VINKA

WINNIE NWAGI

SHEEBAH KARUNGI

MOST STYLISH FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

AYRA STARR – WINNER

UNCLE WAFFLES

ZUCHU

SHO MADJOZI

NOMUZI MABENA

TIWA SAVAGE

MALE FASHIONISTA OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

TREND MASTA

DICE RICH

Q SENIOR -WINNER

MUGAGGA ALEX

ADNAN TURAN

BARAKA TING

SPY GADGET 256

MALE FASHIONISTA OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

ENI OLUWA – WINNER

DR. AKIN FAMINU

TIJESUNIMI OLUPEKAN

OOREOFE OLUWADARA

DENOLA GREY

EFE TOMMY

FEMALE FASHIONISTA OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

SHARNE NATUKUNDA – WINNER

FIFI PARKER

ARON HILSON

KATRINA NILZERO

MBABAZI KIM

FEMALE FASHIONISTA OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

HALI ODUOR

NANCIE MWAI

PRISCILLA ANYABU

DENISE DAINTY – WINNER

DIANA ENEJE

CHEVONNE SPIRINE

MOST STYLISH MALE PERSONALITY (AFRICA)

KAT SINIVASAN

EBUKA – WINNER

ENI OLUWA

SIR UTI

MAPS MAPONYANE

DENOLA GREY

MOST STYLISH FEMALE PERSONALITY (UGANDA)

ETANIA

MALAIKA NNYANZI TENSHI

SANDRA TWINOBURYO – WINNER

EVELYN KIRONDE

BETTINAH TIANAH

SHARON O

NATASHA SINAYOBYE

MOST STYLISH FEMALE PERSONALITY (AFRICA)

ANELE MDODA

HASSAN SARAH

NANA AKUA ADDO

OFFICIAL DOYIN – WINNER

TOKE MAKINWA

ALLYSYN AUDU

FASHION JOURNALISM EXCELLENCE AWARD (AFRICA)

GUAP MAGAZINE

BELLA NAIJA STYLE – WINNER

FASHION BOMB DAILY

THE NATIVE

– The END –