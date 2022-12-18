Ghanaian Afro-beat singer Raphael Kofi Attachie alias Camidoh has confirmed he will be performing in Kampala, Uganda on December 31st at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The 28-year-old confirmed performing in Kampala through a video drop he shared on Thursday evening on all his social media pages.

The Sugarcane crooner will perform at an event dubbed “The Terminal Kampala” that will take place for three days starting on December 30th, 31st, and January 1st.

The first two shows will take place at the Cricket Oval and the final one will be held at Skyz Hotel Naguru.

Based on the organizers, the “Terminal Kampala” show is an event created to celebrate the Ugandan music industry with the help of international acts.

Besides Camidoh, nine (9) other international artists spread across the world will be in Uganda for the Terminal Kampala concert.

Tanzanian singer Marioo and Dope Nation from Ghana are expected to headline the first show whereas Camidoh will headline the second day of the event at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The other artists expected for the event are Ya Elvis from France, Sha Sha from Zimbabwe, and DJ Edu from Kenya. Ugandan acts on day two will include DJ Nimrod, DJ Zato, and Naselow Da Don.

Skyz Hotel Naguru performers will include South African Amapiano group Black Motion and DJs like Lochive from South Africa, DJ Bank robber, and Kash Pro from Uganda will also be on the ones and twos.