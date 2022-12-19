A public apology was last week issued by renowned music critic Isma Olaxess in regard to comments he made hinting at a love affair between singers Bobi Wine and Karitas Kario.

For a couple of weeks now, social media blogger Ibrahim Tusubira a.k.a Isma Olaxess has been making it to the headlines of several gossip columns after comments he made about Bobi Wine and Karitas Kario.

Olaxess claimed that the NUP leader was holding a secret love affair with the now USA-based Karitas Kario and that the two were actively seeing each other.

The critic mentioned that Bobi Wine has been making several visits to the U.S. to see his “side dish” with whom he has been cheating on his wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi.

The allegations seemed to have raised concern from the public who immediately tasked Isma to provide proof for his allegations.

Public pressure seemed to have caught up with Olaxess who immediately retracted his statements during a recent interview with a YouTuber.

Isam Olaxess said that he received the information from insiders from the NUP pressure group and decided to go public about it without acquiring any proof of it.

He mentioned that he did not have any bad intentions and asked for forgiveness from anyone who could have been offended by the allegations including the parties involved.

Olaxess, however, bragged that his statements managed to drag Karitas Kario out of music hibernation as she only released a new song just recently.