On his new song dubbed ‘Clock’, USA-based Uganda singer Mark Stel features one of Uganda’s best vocalists Allan Toniks to create magic.

‘Clock’ is an emotional Afrobeat life song that will most definitely get you to your feet and yet still stay in your feels.

In the song, Mark Stel yearns for love as he assures his lover to count on him and stick together through the thick and thin of the relationship.

The singer promises never to let his lover down and to always be there; to love, support, and protect her always through the beautiful thing called true love.

Allan Toniks showcases his undoubted vocal prowess to compliment Mark Stel’s versatile music style on this song produced by Nessim.

“You can count on me like clock, sijja kuvamu, yenze akusuubiza,” goes part of the chorus which is a reassurance of love.

The video directed by Elly V. Mugisa is mind-gripping and will have your eyes glued to the screen to watch a beautiful visual story being told.

About Mark Stel

Mark Stel, real name Mark Sesanga is an American-based Ugandan artist that has been releasing good music since the age of 17.

Mark Stel grew up in a family of five to Mr. and Mrs. Mugaga. He yearns to represent African music on an international platform.