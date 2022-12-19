With a goat on his shoulders, Kid Dee visited the Galaxy FM studios in Kansanga and offered an apology to DJ Nimrod who he insulted earlier this year.

A few months ago, rising singer Kid Dee, real name Denish Duncan Matovu appeared in a video in which he criticized DJ Nimrod for being a bad-hearted man.

Angrily, the Sente Nina singer told the deejay to even stop playing his music on Galaxy FM, something the station obliged.

His actions were heavily criticized by some of his fans as they hinted at how Galaxy FM had been paramount in his rise to fame and that he would not make it without such media on his side.

Kid Dee did not buy the advice at the time but recent months have seen him struggle to receive airplay. He seems to have realized his mistake and on Friday he embarked on a mission to correct his wrongs.

In a video seen by Mbu.ug, Kid Dee is seen carrying a goat covered with a white cloth bearing the words, “Am sorry Galaxy FM.”

He visited Galaxy FM studios in Kansanga and offered his apology to the station and its workers especially DJ Nimrod who was absent at the time.

Kid Dee blamed his forgettable actions on booze as he noted that he made the statements when he was drunk.

I am Kid Dee, a Ugandan artist. My fans have been blaming me for not being on good terms with Galaxy. My mother also asked me why I insulted Galaxy because she no longer hears my songs play on the station. I decided to come and personally apologize to Deejay Nimrod because I had an issue with him which then spread to the entire station. I was drunk and I even regret it. I will never repeat that mistake and I urge all other artists to respect all media stations. Kid Dee

He then pledged to perform at Galaxy FM events for free as part of the apology which the Galaxy FM bosses seem to have accepted.

Below is the video: