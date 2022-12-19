Ever imagined Precious Remmie without makeup? Well, she appeared on TV today without it after losing a bet in the recently concluded World Cup tournament.

A few days ago, Sanyuka TV presenter Precious Remmie Nakitto promised that if Argentina lifts this year’s World Cup title, she will show up on set without makeup and her wig.

The TV personality whose hopes were in France winning their second World Cup trophy in a row must have wished the ground could swallow her as Lionel Messi led his country to triumph on Sunday.

Messi’s joy meant tears and shame for Precious Remmie who had to respect the pledge she met on Monday morning.

Appearing on the Sanyuka TV Morning Xpress show, Remmie neither wore makeup nor heels – a sight so many of her fans had not seen before.

Looking rather unusual, Precious Remmie jokingly revealed how Argentina’s win must have been sponsored by her haters who used sorcery just to see her go through such an embarrassing moment.

“You lot are witches. You did everything possible to see me come here wearing this petticoat, Bindeeba’s boxers, and crocs,” Precious Remmie said while on air.

She also revealed how she even lost her voice whilst rallying on France to win the World Cup in vain. Seh said, “I lost my voice while supporting because I thought France was going to win.”

Precious Remmie is not the first TV personality to be humiliated after losing a bet. The likes of DJ Roja, Andrew Kabuura, among others have been down the same road before.

At least she fulfilled her promise.