Kenyan Socialite and Businesswoman Vera Sidika Mung’asia has confirmed that she is seven months pregnant with her second child.

In October 2021, Vera Sidika and her fiance Brown Mauzo welcomed their first child together through C-section and they named her Asia Brown.

Earlier today, she confirmed how she is pregnant with their second baby through a post she shared on Instagram.

She revealed how they only discovered that she was pregnant when she was already four and a half months heavy and she had to postpone her breast enlargement surgery.

Also Read: Rebirthed Vera Sidika Warns Youths Against Falling For Peer Pressure

Sweethearts, Asia’s sibling is on the way! God had plans for our little family to grow bigger. Imagine we Discovered at 4 & half months just when I was about to go for my breast enlargement surgery. I had to cancel my trip & embrace our little miracle. I’ve learnt that being pregnant means everyday is another day closer to meeting the other love of our life. Thanks to hubby Brown mauso for this blessing & shooting babies every year. Today, we’re officially 7 months pregnant. Super happy that Asia gets a sibling she’ll grow with. BFFs loading Vera Sidika

See more

Congratulations to the couple!